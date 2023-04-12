EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Borno

The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Borno State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested in Jere and Maiduguri local government areas of the state.

He listed the suspects as Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi, and Micah Joseph.

Others are – Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh.

Uwujaren said they were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered at their residence included one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi, and power banks.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he added.

