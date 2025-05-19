EFCC arrests 120 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The commission’s Head of Media and Advocacy, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said suspects who comprised 95 males and 25 females were arrested on Monday in different locations in Lagos.

He added that the operation followed credible intelligence and thorough surveillance on the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

”Items recovered during the coordinated operation include 26 exotic cars and expensive jewelries, smartphones, laptops, and several incriminating documents.

”The suspects are currently undergoing further investigation.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation,” the spokesman said.

