EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 13 suspected Internet fraudsters in Enugu.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at the Nsukka and Emene areas of the state on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Banker docked for alleged N452m fraud in Anambra

Items recovered from the suspects include five laptops, phones, and a silver-coloured Lexus car with registration number: FST 823 GD.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now