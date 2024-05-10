EFCC arrests 132 suspected internet fraudsters in three states

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 132 suspected internet fraudsters in Cross River, Kwara, and Osun States.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said 64 suspected cybercriminals were arrested in Ede, Osun State, following actionable intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent activities in their environs.

Oyewale said: “Items recovered from them included 18 exotic vehicles, 18 laptops, 112 mobile phones, three Play Station games, five motorcycles and other incriminating documents.

“In the same vein, 25 suspects were also arrested during two separate sting operations at various locations in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“This was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of some suspected internet fraudsters operating within the state.

“Items recovered from the suspects included six exotic cars, different brands of phones and laptops.”

The spokesman revealed that 44 suspected fraudsters were also arrested on Thursday at Satellite town, Tinapa junction, and parliamentary extension areas of Calabar in Cross River State.

Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, 16 laptops, and 38 mobile phones

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigations into their activities.

