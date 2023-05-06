EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested during a sting operation at the Rumuekini axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said: “The suspects are Okoro Ansalem, Gift Mylius, John Lucky, Sadiq Shaibu, Sadiq Fahid, Benjamin Nnaji, Bestman Daniel, Golden Emmanuel, Dike Collins, David Nnaji, Oscar Mathew, Ofe Goodness Okoro Gift, and Isaac Abraham Jombo.

READ ALSO: Fire guts EFCC office in Enugu

“They were arrested alongside three cars, Laptops, mobile and electronic devices.

“They will be charged to Court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now