EFCC arrests 140 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Monday at least 140 internet fraudsters had been arrested in Lagos in the last three months.

The Zonal Head of EFCC in the state, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who stated this when he featured in a programme on 91.3FM, said 38 suspected fraudsters including seven girls were arrested in one day during raids in some parts of the state.

He said: “We have carried out a series of investigations regarding computer-related fraud.

“We have done about nine of such investigations around the Lekki area of Lagos. Over a period of three months, we arrested close to 140 internet fraudsters.

“In one of the raids, we arrested 38, including seven girls, who are girlfriends of the suspects. But the girls were immediately released after it was established that they were not abetting or aiding their boyfriends in the alleged crime.”

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 15 in Lagos for alleged internet fraud

He described the development as “as a huge problem” and charged Nigerians to join hands with the EFCC to stamp out internet fraud from the society.

The EFCC official also dismissed claims in some quarters that the commission always embarks on media trial of suspects, saying people with such position are ignorant of the anti-graft agency’s modus operandi.

Bawa added: “The only place where a trial takes place is in court. The EFCC charges people to court and the court is at liberty to look at what we do.

“If the court agrees with what we have presented before it, it gives judgment in our favour and vice-versa.”

Join the conversation

Opinions