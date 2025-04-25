EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The commission confirmed this in a post shared on its verified X handle, @officialEFCC, on Friday.

The suspects were apprehended on Friday at Maple and Jand Court, Royal Pine Estate, Orchid Road, and Lekki areas of the state.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Anambra

The post read: “They were apprehended during a sting operation on April 25, 2025, following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.

“Items recovered from them at the point of apprehension include mobile phones, laptop computers, and cars.

“The suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now