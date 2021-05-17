 EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Rivers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Rivers

Published

9 seconds ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Rivers State.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the commission operatives arrested 10 suspects in Enugu and seven others in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects arrested in Enugu were Ben- Ihedi Lucky, Akam Abraham Odinaka, Kanu Chinemerem, Ben-Ihedi Victor, Okechukwu Kelvin and Ben Ikedi Victor.

Others were Emenike Michael, Godswill Nkemjika, Emmanuel Samuel and Ethasor Emmanuel.

According to Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested on Friday at Monarch Avenue, Maryland, Enugu, following actionable intelligence obtained by the commission on their alleged fraudulent activities.

He added that two Lexus RX 350 cars with registration numbers BDG- 736-GX and BDG-146-GX were recovered from the suspects.

Other items recovered from the suspects include various mobile phones and a laptop computer.

The Port Harcourt suspects – Victor Ahamefula Chukwuemeka, Goodness Uwem, Kelvin Chukwuemeka, Charles Obulor, Emmanuel Uwem, Osinachi Ikegoruka Innocent and Uwem Ogadinma Solomon, were arrested last Tuesday at Ada George Road in the Rivers State capital.

READ ALSO: INTERNET FRAUD: EFCC arrests 11 suspects in Enugu

“They were arrested following series of established intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent dealings on the internet.

“Items recovered from them include five mobile phones, two vehicles: one Navy-blue coloured Lexus ES 350 car and one ash-coloured Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

“They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the EFCC spokesman added.

See photos below:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports10 hours ago

SportsBusiness: How COVID-19 slashed Leicester’s FA Cup prize & why Arsenal rejected Ek’s money

On this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the slashed prize money won by recently-crowned...
Sports22 hours ago

CAFCC Q’finals: Enyimba walk a tightrope after heavy first-leg defeat at Pyramids

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba will be hoping to have a superb outing when they host Pyramids FC...
Sports23 hours ago

BREAKING… Oshoala wins historic Women’s Champions League title with Barcelona

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has helped her club, Barcelona Femeni to win the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Oshoala...
Sports23 hours ago

NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars’ win but Akwa Utd maintain lead

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his...
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports23 hours ago

Barca out of La Liga title race, Madrid in contention ahead of final day

Barcelona fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday to end their hopes of clinching...

Latest Tech News

Tech8 hours ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Tech5 days ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech6 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...