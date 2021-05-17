EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu, Rivers
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Rivers State.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the commission operatives arrested 10 suspects in Enugu and seven others in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The suspects arrested in Enugu were Ben- Ihedi Lucky, Akam Abraham Odinaka, Kanu Chinemerem, Ben-Ihedi Victor, Okechukwu Kelvin and Ben Ikedi Victor.
Others were Emenike Michael, Godswill Nkemjika, Emmanuel Samuel and Ethasor Emmanuel.
According to Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested on Friday at Monarch Avenue, Maryland, Enugu, following actionable intelligence obtained by the commission on their alleged fraudulent activities.
He added that two Lexus RX 350 cars with registration numbers BDG- 736-GX and BDG-146-GX were recovered from the suspects.
Other items recovered from the suspects include various mobile phones and a laptop computer.
The Port Harcourt suspects – Victor Ahamefula Chukwuemeka, Goodness Uwem, Kelvin Chukwuemeka, Charles Obulor, Emmanuel Uwem, Osinachi Ikegoruka Innocent and Uwem Ogadinma Solomon, were arrested last Tuesday at Ada George Road in the Rivers State capital.
READ ALSO: INTERNET FRAUD: EFCC arrests 11 suspects in Enugu
“They were arrested following series of established intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent dealings on the internet.
“Items recovered from them include five mobile phones, two vehicles: one Navy-blue coloured Lexus ES 350 car and one ash-coloured Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle.
“They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the EFCC spokesman added.
See photos below:
