EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested at their hideouts in Gwarimpa and Dawaki Extension in Abuja.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence obtained by the commission on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are – Akpotegho Profit (20), Aseimo Prince (21), Ekhaguere Favour (19), Ekhaguere Esewi (25), Kelvin Ekhaguere (25), Temola Adex (25), Ezuzu Happiness (21), and Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel (25).

Others are – Mena Ejife Emmanuel (25), Clement Ifietekhai (29), Babatunde Ilori (35), Ejoor Joseph, (22), Okunuwe Frank Durkio (22), Agbaga Kelvin (22), Ajayi Kehinde David (25), Akinwale Taiwo (30), Joseph Henry Junior (25) and Agbaje Opeyemi (31).

Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, 26 mobile phones,11 laptop computers, flash, and hard drive, three international passports, and six handbags.

