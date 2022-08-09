EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Kogi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He listed the suspects as Bala Caleb Abdulkarim, Ayuba Bala, Adebayo Olubunmi, Yusuf Salawu, Victor Yakubu, Victor Udeh, Abutu Francis, Moses Akeji, Aiyegbe ThankGod and Eniola Adeniji.

Others are – Abraham Ayodele, Julius Omowale, Samuel Onojah, Saka Usman Ojo, Isaac Emmanuel, Yusuf Mohammed, Ibrahim Musa and Omaonu Ojochenemi Victor.

Uwujaren said the arrest of the suspects was part of the commission’s efforts at curbing the rising internet related fraud in the country.

READ ALSO: Banking frauds in Nigeria perpetrated by insiders – EFCC

He said: “This is the second such operation in the state within the last two months.

”Recall that operatives of the Ilorin zonal command, which covers Kwara, Ekiti and Kogi States, had in June arrested 19 suspected fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja.

“The latest arrest, which was made on Wednesday, August 3, followed actionable intelligence and hours of surveillance by the anti-graft operatives to smoke out the suspected fraudsters off their hideouts.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects operated as syndicate to scam unsuspecting victims.

“The suspects have incriminating items in their possession including five different brands of exotic cars, phones, and laptops.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now