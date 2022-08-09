Metro
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Kogi
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lokoja, Kogi State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State.
He listed the suspects as Bala Caleb Abdulkarim, Ayuba Bala, Adebayo Olubunmi, Yusuf Salawu, Victor Yakubu, Victor Udeh, Abutu Francis, Moses Akeji, Aiyegbe ThankGod and Eniola Adeniji.
Others are – Abraham Ayodele, Julius Omowale, Samuel Onojah, Saka Usman Ojo, Isaac Emmanuel, Yusuf Mohammed, Ibrahim Musa and Omaonu Ojochenemi Victor.
Uwujaren said the arrest of the suspects was part of the commission’s efforts at curbing the rising internet related fraud in the country.
READ ALSO: Banking frauds in Nigeria perpetrated by insiders – EFCC
He said: “This is the second such operation in the state within the last two months.
”Recall that operatives of the Ilorin zonal command, which covers Kwara, Ekiti and Kogi States, had in June arrested 19 suspected fraudsters at different locations in Lokoja.
“The latest arrest, which was made on Wednesday, August 3, followed actionable intelligence and hours of surveillance by the anti-graft operatives to smoke out the suspected fraudsters off their hideouts.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects operated as syndicate to scam unsuspecting victims.
“The suspects have incriminating items in their possession including five different brands of exotic cars, phones, and laptops.”
