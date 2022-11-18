EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested at their hideouts in the state capital.

He said: “They were arrested at Sobi, Akerebiata, and Las Vegas Estate, Asa Dam, Ilorin.

“The suspects, mostly in their early 20s, include six students of a reputable tertiary institution in Kwara, a footballer, a fashion designer, a Bitcoin dealer, a laundryman, and an online betting gambler, among others.

“Five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops, and some incriminating materials were recovered from the suspects.

“The suspects will be charged in court at the end of investigation.”

