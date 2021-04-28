EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos (See photos) | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos State.

The suspects are: Ayomide Christian Balogun, Harrison Etshede, Rahim Ibrahim Ajiboye, Nwafor Ebuka, Christian Onyenachi, Egbe Emmanuel Olemuno, Okoye Charles, Moses Isaac Benjamin and Abubakar Mukthar.

Others are: Ayodele Adewusi Khalid, John Folarin Oyindamola, Oshilaja Ayomide Samson, Olayinka Samuel Juwon, Keshinro Ridwan Oluwafemi, Sulaimon Waris Titilope, Samuel Odei Olamilekan, Shen Banjo Olusayo and Michael Olayinka Ike.

A statement by Wilson Uwujaren, ETCC hwas of media and publicity noted that the suspects were arrested during sting operations on both Second Gate Estate, Oke-Iranla, Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lagos on April 19 and April 20, 2021, following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

He said they would soon be charged to court.

