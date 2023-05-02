Metro
EFCC arrests 19 students of Akwa Ibom varsity for suspected internet fraud
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 19 students of Akwa Ibom State University for alleged internet-related offences.
This was disclosed on the website of the commission on Tuesday, which added that the suspects were arrested on Friday 28th of April, 2023.
The commission added that the undergraduate students were arrested at their private hostels – Obong Abasi Lodge and Mfon Obong Lodge -located at Ikot Akpadem in Mkpat-Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.
Read Also:EFCC targets fraudsters hiding under real estate business
“19 undergraduates of Akwa Ibom State University, Mkpat-Enin, were on Friday, April 28, 2023, arrested by operatives of the Uyo Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for suspected internet-related offences.
“Their arrest followed several months of surveillance on their suspected involvement in romance scam, fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions and impersonation. They will be charged to court as soon as Investigations are concluded,” the commission said.
Several laptops and mibile phones were said to have been recovered from them.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...