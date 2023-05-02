EFCC arrests 19 students of Akwa Ibom varsity for suspected internet fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 19 students of Akwa Ibom State University for alleged internet-related offences.

This was disclosed on the website of the commission on Tuesday, which added that the suspects were arrested on Friday 28th of April, 2023.

The commission added that the undergraduate students were arrested at their private hostels – Obong Abasi Lodge and Mfon Obong Lodge -located at Ikot Akpadem in Mkpat-Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

“19 undergraduates of Akwa Ibom State University, Mkpat-Enin, were on Friday, April 28, 2023, arrested by operatives of the Uyo Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for suspected internet-related offences.

“Their arrest followed several months of surveillance on their suspected involvement in romance scam, fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions and impersonation. They will be charged to court as soon as Investigations are concluded,” the commission said.

Several laptops and mibile phones were said to have been recovered from them.

