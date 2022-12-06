EFCC arrests 19-year-old man for alleged $450,000 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 19-year-old man, Iredia Endurance, for alleged $450,000 fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said Endurance was recently arrested by the commission following a petition by a Briton, Christine Brown, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of $450,000.

The statement read: “Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000.00 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx, and gift cards.

“The suspect told investigators that he spent the money on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

“Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, and landed property.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

