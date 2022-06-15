EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber fraud.

He listed the suspects as Obazee Destiny, Oloton Kenneth, Emmanuel Patrick, Cobirevwhe Lucky, Wisdom Chinedu Okeke, Emmanuel Obiajulu Okafor, Chime Gabriel, Uchime Gabriel, Usenbor Aghosa Austin, Precious Osayi, Salman Abdullahi, Iseri Ochuko and Okator Emeka.

Others are – Usehbor Eghosa Auhin, Chime Gabriel Onyebuchi, Amas Randy Ehingiator, Osabee Jerry Olabor, Wisdom Usenbor, Etaga Uyuoma, Perokri Destiny, Chime Stephen, Eneome Daniel, Eneh Chukwuemeka, Kennet Okoduwa, Eze Nwaennezie Samuel, Igbinomwanhia Esosa, Igbinomwanhia Miracle, Olajiar Victor, Ekeainya Confidence, Akpa Anthony Somtochukwu and Abubakar Mohammed.

Items recovered from the suspects include Mercedes Benz, Lexus, and Toyota cars, mobile phones, and laptop computers.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now