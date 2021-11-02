EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Cross River

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Calabar, Cross River State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at three different locations in Calabar on Tuesday.

He said while some were arrested at Parliamentary Extension, others were arrested at Ikot Ene Obong 8 miles and Ekorimim Housing Extension respectively.

Uwujaren said: “The suspects were – Sylvester Lucky, a 30-year- old car dealer from Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State; Samuel Uwanikone, 20, from Sapele in Delta State; Samuel Olofu, 21, from Benue State; Christopher Apuya, 20, from Obudu LGA of Cross River State; Esiso Mathew, 22, from Sapele in Delta State; Eyare Ernest, 20, from Boki LGA of Cross River State; Pedro Nsokedinam, 25, from Ukanafun LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Chimemma Mathew, 21, a fashion designer from Awka in Anambra State; Chukwudubem Chukwunewubze, 21, from Nnewi LGA of Anambra State and Chima Okeukwu, 20, from Oru west L. G.A in Imo State.

“Others were – Jisu Ojocule, 20, from Ibaji in Kogi State; Michael Jonah, 25, from Uyo LGA of Akwa Ibom State; Daniel Lukpata, 25, from Yala LGA of Cross River State; Dickson Elvis, 24, from Oghara in Delta State; Valentine Eshuru, 24, from Ogoja LGA of Cross River State; Sunday Henry, 23, from Akwa Ibom State; Kanu Obinna, 32, from Arondizuogu in Imo State; Agbedia Blessing, 23, from Delta State, Edet Obase, 25, from Yako LGA of Cross River State and Emenonye Kelechi, 36-year-old car dealer and indigene of Bende in Abia State.

“At the time of the suspects’ arrest, the following items were recovered from them: Two Mercedes Benz C300, a Lexus 300 Saloon car, a Toyota Corolla Car, and Two Toyota Camry cars (Spider). Others were laptops, several mobile phones, and wristwatches.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.”

