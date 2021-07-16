Metro
EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Katsina
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Dutsinma local government area of Katsina State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects who are in their 20s were arrested following intelligence report made to the commission.
The statement read: ‘The suspects, who were mostly youths in their early 20s, were arrested by a team of operatives of the Commission following intelligence indicating that some internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.
READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns Pastor over alleged N15m fraud
“On the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.”
“Investigation is ongoing and indicted suspects will be charged to court.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....