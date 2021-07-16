EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Katsina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Dutsinma local government area of Katsina State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects who are in their 20s were arrested following intelligence report made to the commission.

The statement read: ‘The suspects, who were mostly youths in their early 20s, were arrested by a team of operatives of the Commission following intelligence indicating that some internet fraudsters were perpetrating fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“On the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.”

“Investigation is ongoing and indicted suspects will be charged to court.”

