EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet scammers in Imo

Residents of two communities in Bassa local government area of Plateau State have been forced to flee the areas after suspected herdsmen invaded the villages on Sunday, killing four youths, burning houses and destroying property worth millions of naira.

A statement released on Tuesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Davidson Malison, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, narrated how the heavily armed herdsmen invaded and attacked the communities.

“Irigwe nation has, again, been thrown into a state of grief, dolefulness and heart-brokeness following the unwarranted killing of four of her gallant, able and agile men by the Fulani herdsmen on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at two villages of Kwall district, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

“Four youths, all from Rikwe-Chongu village, were ambushed along Ri-Bakwa axis near Kpachudu and three were killed instantly while one sustained gunshot injuries. The other one was from Zirshe (Ntireku) who was ambushed and killed instantly.

“The leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) is saddened, dejected and crestfallen by this development as this callous act does not only portray sheer wickedness but total inhumanity to human against the Rigwe people.

“We therefore want to state in the strongest terms that this has to stop as our decision to be peace loving people should not be taken as an act of cowardice and pusillanimous.

“In the same vein, we want to call with a high tone on the authorities saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property to step up efforts in ensuring that the needful is done in terms of apprehending the culprits and absolute justice served so as to put an end to all manners of destruction of lives and property within Rigwe nation.

“We therefore want to use this same medium to commiserate with the immediate families and the entire nation over the loss of our brothers; may God comfort us all even as we pray for the repose of their souls. May the perpetrators experience unrest courtesy the disturbance by the innocent bloods spilled.

“Though, the situation is grievous and onerous, but we call on our people to continue to remain law-abiding as we are known for, and also maintain ceaseless vigil, security consciousness and surveillance so as to forestall a reoccurrence of this dastardly act.

“Names of four people killed;

1. Ezekiel Maja – 29-years-old

2. Emmanuel Agaba – 39-years-old

3. Moses Daburu – 26-years-old

4. Kefas Bulus David – 31-years-old

42-years-old Bitrus Ezeh sustained gunshot injury and has been hospitalized at Enos Hospital, Miango.

“Several houses and food grains worth millions of naira were also burnt down at Zirshe village. Rigwe Nation is our land and no amount of evil forces can compel us to relinquish it to the enemies. We are known for resilience and so we shall remain till the end of age.”

