Metro
EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation by the commission’s operatives.
The spokesman listed the suspects as Nwosu Paul, Onuji Samson, Eze Chukwudi, Stanley Okoroafor, Michael Nnamchi, Henry Ozonwanji, Victor Ozonwanji, Victor Ibik, Anthony Ugwu, Ndubuisi Amala, Eneje Chisom, Henry Chukwu, and Emanuel Abah.
READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns businessman for alleged $5m, N800m fraud
Others are – Abumchukwu Dominic, Agafe Victor, Victor Abah, Jide Favour, Samson Onyedika, Joshua Uchechukwu, Izuchukwu Paul and Samuel Chizitiere
“Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, 32 mobile phones, and seven personal computers.
“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon,” Uwujaren added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...