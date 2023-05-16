EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation by the commission’s operatives.

The spokesman listed the suspects as Nwosu Paul, Onuji Samson, Eze Chukwudi, Stanley Okoroafor, Michael Nnamchi, Henry Ozonwanji, Victor Ozonwanji, Victor Ibik, Anthony Ugwu, Ndubuisi Amala, Eneje Chisom, Henry Chukwu, and Emanuel Abah.

READ ALSO:EFCC arraigns businessman for alleged $5m, N800m fraud

Others are – Abumchukwu Dominic, Agafe Victor, Victor Abah, Jide Favour, Samson Onyedika, Joshua Uchechukwu, Izuchukwu Paul and Samuel Chizitiere

“Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, 32 mobile phones, and seven personal computers.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon,” Uwujaren added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now