EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in the Ogbomoso area of the state on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in the town.

He said five cars, several mobile phones, laptops, and other incriminating documents were recovered from them.

Uwujaren said: “20 of the 22 suspects had been indicted after investigation.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

