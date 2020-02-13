The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two siblings and 13 others for alleged internet-related fraud.
The Acting Spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 48 years, were arrested at Alarara area of Ibadan, Oyo State.
He said that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence gathering by the anti-graft agency on their alleged illegal activities.
READ ALSO: ANAMBRA: 7 injured as fires razes INEC office, residential building
According to him, three exotic cars, phones, laptops, international passports, Point of Sale (POS) machine and some incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.
He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- PDP TO OSHIOMHOLE: Your plot to trigger violence in Bayelsa has failed - February 13, 2020
- Amotekun bill passes through two readings in Ekiti - February 13, 2020
- EFCC arrests 3 brothers,13 others over cyber fraud - February 13, 2020