EFCC arrests 3 brothers,13 others over cyber fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two siblings and 13 others for alleged internet-related fraud.

The Acting Spokesperson of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said in a statement on Thursday that the suspects, whose ages ranged from 16 to 48 years, were arrested at Alarara area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence gathering by the anti-graft agency on their alleged illegal activities.

According to him, three exotic cars, phones, laptops, international passports, Point of Sale (POS) machine and some incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

