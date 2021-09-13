Metro
EFCC arrests 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were arrested in two locations in Benin City, the state capital, on September 12.
The statement read: “Among those arrested were suspected fraudsters who, a few weeks ago, surfaced in a viral video standing on top of their cars and throwing bundles of Naira notes into the air at a popular Plaza in Benin City.
“They had embarked on a similar mission at the same venue on Sunday before they were intercepted by the commission’s operatives at the exit gate.
“The other suspects were arrested at their hideout in Benin City.
“Those arrested were – Essien Sunday, Joseph Nwosu, Samuel Victor, Abdurahman Abudulahi, Uwaifo Destiny, Osaro Osarere, Favour Oleye, Smart Okunvobo, Oduwa Osahon, Osaretin Blessed, Frank Osas, Aisosa Kelly, Richard Ehigie, Destiny Omoru, Jacob Kelvin, Aker Kelly, Promise Godspower, Lucky Dickson, and Osamode Efosa.
“Others are Osamuyi Aigbe-Egharevba, Ohumumwen Osaremen, Christopher Momodu, Aigbe Destiny, Eti-Osa Osamwonyi, Patrick Benson Osaguna, Victor Kenyei, Marvellous Atiti, Gift Ebuehi, Osayi Casmir, Osahenkhoe Godstime and Paul Okoh.
“Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include 13 exotic cars, including: Lexus ES 350, Lexus 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus ES 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus RX 350, Lexus IS 350, Toyota Venza, Mercedes C300, Mercedes ML350, Range Rover Evoque, GLK 350 4Matic and Toyota Camry.
“Other items are laptop computers, phones, documents, and identity cards.
“The suspects have made useful statement and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.”
