EFCC arrests 31 suspected ‘yahoo’ boys in Benin, seize nine exotic cars

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters, also known as yahoo boys, at their locations in Benin.

The suspects are Chukwu Onyekachi, Augustine Omokaro Isreal, Franklin Ozoma, Kelly Osaretin, Uyi Eric, Aruna Charles Destiny, Osakpalor Joseph, Ogiamon Nosa, Otaru Praise Tobi, Lucky Tejiri, Clinton Amanemiye, Bright Omokhua, Aisosa Enobahkre, Imariable Aisosa Collins, Osamede Egboiy Nicholas, Louis Ekharuyi, Omokhua Destiny and Omagbon Friday Harry.

Others are Freedom Ovie, Daniel Ogbemudia, James Collins Oghenetega, Imalele Tony, Sunday Etim Peter, Nosakhare Uyi, Obi Emeka, Joseph Etim Peter, Favour Aigbiedo, Greater Omosivie, Humphery Omosivie, Leonard Ovie and David Osarere.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included nine exotic cars – Lexus ES 300, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, Lexus RX330, Lexus RX350, Lexus RX330, Three (3) Mercedes Benz C300, Mercedes Benz C350 4Matic; laptops and mobile phones.

According to Wilson Uwujaren, head of media and publicity at the EFCC in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, the suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

