EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos, Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos and Ibadan, Oyo State.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

According to him, 24 suspects were arrested in Ibadan and 10 others in Lagos.

He added that the suspects were arrested by EFCC operatives in separate operations.

Uwujaren said the 24 suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were apprehended on Thursday at their hideout in Apete area of Ibadan.

He said the early morning raid followed actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

The spokesman said the commission recovered valuable items including four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, and several incriminating documents.

He revealed that the 10 suspects arrested in Lagos were apprehended at Horizon II Estate, Meadow Hall Way in Lekki following credible information on their alleged criminal activities.

The EFCC spokesman said the suspects were involved in romance scam, unemployment scam, identity theft and purchase of malicious tools to compromise corporate email accounts.

“Items recovered from the suspects in Lagos were mobile phones and laptop computers.

“The suspects volunteered statements to the commission and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded,” Uwujaren stated.

