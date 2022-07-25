EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

The commission confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Monday.

The first batch of 13 suspects, according to EFCC, was arrested at Airport Road, Alakia, and Ologuneru, in Ibadan, the state capital, last Friday.



READ ASLO: EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The remaining 21 were arrested during a raid at the Ijokodo and Apete areas of the state on Monday.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops, different brands of mobile phones, exotic cars, and fraudulent documents.

