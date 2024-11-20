EFCC arrests 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia State.

The commission disclosed this on its X handle on Wednesday.

The suspects comprised 34 males and one female arrested in an early morning sting operation in Aba.

Items recovered from the suspects include 48 sophisticated mobile phones, nine laptops, three exotic cars, a wristwatch, and an international passport.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns Chinese for alleged N301m fraud

The statement read: “The Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, arrested thirty-five (35) suspected internet fraudsters, comprising thirty-four male suspects and one female.

“They were arrested in an early morning sting operation in Aba, Abia State.

“The arrested suspects are: Emmanuel James, Ukaomo Jefferson, Felix Onyema, Daniel Chimaobi, Chukwuemeka John, Prince Ogbonna, Charles Daniel, Emmanuel Igboanugo, Eric Uke, Emmanuel Ogechukwu, Chibuike Prosper, Obi Victor, Emmanuel Onwuchekwa, Price Kingsley, Uchechi Awo, Chinonso Callistus, Edward Wisdom, Ejiogu Justice, Precious Edward, Moses Meshael, and Kalu Victor.

“Others include Ujoatu Goodluck, Ikeh Sochima, Obinna Prosper, Onyekachi Christian, Christopher Chris, Precious Smart, Clinton Ifeanyi, Daniel Obuzoma, Chukwuebuka Promise, Cjay Ekeamaka, Ejiogu Price, David Favour, Okechukwu Emmanuel, and Nwigwe Joy.

“Items recovered from them include 48 sophisticated mobile phones, nine laptops, three exotic cars, a wristwatch, and an international passport.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now