EFCC arrests 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested at Imo following credible intelligence linking them to cyber fraud, targeting mostly foreign nationals.

Uwujaren said: “Items recovered from the suspects are phones, laptops, international passports and one Lexus ES350 with NYCN registration number IMO 44.



“Other items recovered are: one Mercedes Benz GLK with Lagos registration number KTU 729 HD and One Toyota Camry with Lagos registration number KTU 720 HL.”

“The suspects will be charged to court after the completion of investigations.”

