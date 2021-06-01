EFCC arrests 36 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters in various parts of Lagos.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested in different sting operations conducted by EFCC operatives between May 7 and May 21 in Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, Ikorodu, and the Sangotedo area of Ajah.

The suspects are – Segun Abiola, Gabriel Ebube, Amoo Tunmise, Anidugbe Mofoluwatu, Victor Enuesike, Precious Godwin, Oluwaseun Afolabi, Tolulpoe Amos, Jane Egonu and Precious Anizoba.

Others are – Abayomi Timileyin Olanrewaju, Adekunle Dipo Oshunsanya, Tang Jude, Ejobi Peter Prince, Kuti Adebayo, Fagbemi Micheal, Salau Oluwasegun, Bellow Adebayo Azeez, Lare Awoniyi David, Damilare Kahinde Sikiru, Jayesimi, and Samson Ismaila.

Daniel Williams Udoh, Prince Chigozirim Emezue, Raheem Sodiq, Lucky Godday, Ismali Akintayo Abiodun, Christian Chidera, Ezekiel William Ephagba, Collens Ahunobi Ndubuisi, Peter Odiegwu, Ojo Oluwadamilare, Abayomi Ademola, Otor Isaac Junior, Temitope Aiyelabowo, Daniel Oluwafemi and Chukwuebuka Iroulo completed the list.

Uwujaren said: “They (suspects) were arrested in different sting operations by EFCC operatives at Eastern Gorilla, Eko-Atlantic, Lagos on May 7, 2021; Alogba Estate, Ebute, Ikorodu, Lagos on May 19, 2021 and United Estate Sangotedo, Lagos, on May 21, 2021, following credible intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

“Items recovered from the suspects include cars, passports, laptops, and mobile computers.”

