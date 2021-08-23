Metro
EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters
The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, August 20, 2021, arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters.
According to a statement by the commission’s headmif media and publicity, Wilson Uwijaren, the suspects were arrested at Ibadan and Oyo town, Oyo State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.
The suspects included Kehinde Emmanuel Ayoola, Adewale Adeparosi Samson, Adeniran Tijesunmi Ayobami, Abiodun Olamide, Olaoye Afolabi Bolarinwa, Ajibade Sodiq Ayodeji, Babalola Opeyemi David, Fatunbi Gboluwaga Oludotun, Abdusalam Mojeeb Ololade, Taiwo Emmanuel Olaoluwa and Oyewole Oyewunmi Fred.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests company executive for alleged N128m fraud in Ibadan
Others are Akinboade Fatai Jimmy, Oyewole Samod. Others are: Ishola Akinyemi Labayo, Ayinde Oluwasegun Ridwan, Oladokun Abdulkadri Akolade, Adebayo Dare Basit, Adebayo Tola Kudus, , Oladeji Joseph Popoola Samuel Ayomide, Oladoja Oluwaseun Peter, Olakunbi Feranmi Ayodeji, Khalid Mohammed, Salimon Sodiq and Oparemi Ayomide James.
Uwujaren said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
