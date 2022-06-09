Metro
EFCC arrests 40 suspected fraudsters in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 140 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested at popular hotels in the Ikorodu area of the state.
He added four of the suspects were released after the EFCC operatives found no incriminating items in their possession.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 'yahoo boy' with charms in Lagos
Items recovered from suspects include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptops, and mobile phones.
“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” Uwujaren stated.
