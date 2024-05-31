EFCC arrests 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 40 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said 18 suspects were arrested at Dawaki axis while the remaining 12 were arrested at other locations in Abuja.

He added that the arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence about their involvement in internet activities.

Oyewale said: “Items seized from the suspects include 23 phones, 4 laptops and 4 vehicles.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

