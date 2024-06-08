EFCC arrests 50 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo nightclubs raid

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given a reason for the raid on nightclubs in Akure, Ondo State.

The commission operatives had on Saturday raided the nightclubs and arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters, including a groom in a sting operation.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that the operation followed intelligence which led the operatives to the lounge where the suspects were staging a party.

He said those arrested have been detained in the EFCC custody in Ibadan for profiling.

Oyewale said: “No soldier was injured. The operation was conducted to round up internet fraudsters holding a Yahoo party.

“They were supposed to hold the party on Wednesday, and when they found out that we knew about it, they moved it to Saturday.

“The arrest was a result of diligent operation and we had followed them carefully before we eventually went for the arrest.”

