Metro
EFCC arrests 50 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo nightclubs raid
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has given a reason for the raid on nightclubs in Akure, Ondo State.
The commission operatives had on Saturday raided the nightclubs and arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters, including a groom in a sting operation.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that the operation followed intelligence which led the operatives to the lounge where the suspects were staging a party.
He said those arrested have been detained in the EFCC custody in Ibadan for profiling.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu
Oyewale said: “No soldier was injured. The operation was conducted to round up internet fraudsters holding a Yahoo party.
“They were supposed to hold the party on Wednesday, and when they found out that we knew about it, they moved it to Saturday.
“The arrest was a result of diligent operation and we had followed them carefully before we eventually went for the arrest.”
