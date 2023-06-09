EFCC arrests 52 internet fraudsters in Ogun State

52 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission {EFCC} in Ogun State.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement on its Twitter handle on Friday, adding that the individuals were arrested for computer-related fraud by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the agency.

The suspects, according to agency, are Olamilekan Jamiu Ayuba, Ogundeyi Oluwaseun Kayode, Abdulrahman Ismail Abiodun, Blessing Oluwaseun Omokaro, Olasupo Ademola Ridwan, Adetola Roqeeb Salau, Adeola Alamin Ideraoluwa, Victor Daniel Osikwemeh, Taiwo Ayobami, Eleshin Ademola, Ayomipo Adelere, Shogbesan Quadri, Sanni Qudus, Olanite Oluwatosin, Olatunbosun Yusuf Alameen, Aderemi Adewole Adekunle, Olawunmi Oluwaseyi Tosin, Ayobado Joseph Olatunde, Ariyo Temitope Taofik, Olugbade David, and Olumayowa Adeyemi Adedayo.

Others include Aremu Ahmed Alabi, Akintosoye Tomiwa Pelumi, Fatoye Damilare Akanbi and Adio Emmanuel Oyebanji.

Read also: EFCC arrests ex-convict, 19 other suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

Others are Adekoya Samuel, Adebayo Taiwo, Olawale Bayole, Emmanuel Benjamin, Omotosho Ayobami, Usman Boluwatife, Adewale Adeniyi, Obadina Olawunmi, Ashiru Abdullahi, Ahmed Mubarak, Idowu Kazeem, Olukoya Emmanuel,Yusuf Lukman, Agesin Eniola, Tajudeen Mustapha, Falola Olalekan, Usman Funsh, Bolaji Usman, Ayiyon Naoh, Mohammed Adeoye, Babatunde Seun, Afela Mustapha, Yusuf Habeeb Olanrewaju, Alao Ayomide, Oyeleye Uman Abduljelil Raji, and Adeniyi Abdulmojeeb.

“The suspects were arrested during sting operations between Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8, 2023, following intelligence received by the Commission about the activities of some individuals involved in computer-related fraud in some areas of the state.

“Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers and cars.

“The suspects will be charged to court after investigations are concluded, the statement said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now