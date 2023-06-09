EFCC arrests 56 for alleged internet fraud in Rivers

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Rivers State.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Rivtaf Golf Estate, Port Harcourt, following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The spokesman said: “Their activities include dating/romance scam, investment scam, oil scam, contract scam, impersonation, business scam, possession of fraudulent documents, cryptocurrency scam, and forgery.

“The suspects are Chukwuemeka Andrew, Gospel Asawale, Godbless Otuan, Francis ThankGod, Kingsley Udennaka, Ajuobi Obioma, Gogo Johnson, Hope Offor, Oxford Ibinabo, Boma Kallu, Ebuka Igwe, Hope Nweke, Augutus Chukwudi, and Benard Greatman.

“Others are Chile Mark, George Lumartins, Iyala Ibisejubotonbo, Chizzy Collins, Marvin Maccus, Chimaobi Emmanuel, Precious Chibukem Kelvin, Peter Ayigi, Godswill Chukwu, Dele Emmanuel Niabari, Gabriel Noble, George Williams and Prince Sonah.

“The suspects also include Iwuoha Wisdom Chinemerem, Divine Loiya Princewill, Victor Ajieaku, Goodluck Richman, Nnadozie Kenneth, Daniel Bright Asuquo, Dickson Mirade, Onyechi Emmanuel, Chika Eguma, Fraclin Onokpite, Silvar Uzoeto, and Great Rapheal.

“Others arrested are Victor Awahobasi, Sydney Morris Olaka Nkpoma, Boma Sobio, Uche Jerry, Onooriode Ruemu, Prince Davidson, Michael Anderson, Lovina Harry, and Oti Wilfred Chinonso.

“Divine Success, Promise Blessing Tamunoimama, Kpakol Bethram Tombari, Michael Solomon, Faisal Abdul, Victor Eseh Chika, and Daniel David Elubu completed the list.

“Items recovered from the suspects include phones of different brands, laptops, Nigerian and Spanish Passports, Apple Wrist Watches, ATM cards, local and foreign currencies (Pounds, Dollars, Cents, and E2 Coins (Binary Coin).

“Other items include different brands of exotic cars – a black Lexus GS 460, C300 4Matic Mercedes Benz car, a black Lexus IS250, a black Lexus ES350, a Toyota Corolla 2007 Model, a black Range Rover, and a black Toyota Camry.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”

