EFCC arrests 60 at Yahoo Boys’ Awards Night
Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony at a hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, head of media and Publicity of the EFCC, stated that the event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, investigation revealed, was organized to reward high-level internet fraudsters.
He stated that items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.
Uwujaren further stated that the suspects would soon be charged to court.
