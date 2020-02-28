Latest Metro

EFCC arrests 9 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

February 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Friday arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at two different locations in Abuja.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 21 and 25, include some graduate students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

The suspects, according to a statement issued by the EFCC’s Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tayo Orilade, were arrested in the early hours of Friday.

They are – Daniel Archiobong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James, Williams Vincent, Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi, and Akinseye Dipo.

The Commission said the suspects’ arrest followed intelligence reports received by its Cybercrime Unit.

The statement read: “Some of the suspects owned up to their crimes during interrogation, which include: identity theft, romance scam, and online bitcoin trading scam, among others.

“Information gathered from the suspects showed that they prowled social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, from where they dupe unsuspecting Nigerians and oversea victims.

“Items recovered from them include Toyota Venza, Lexus, and Mercedes Benz cars, mobile phones and laptops.

“One of the suspects admitted that the vehicles were proceeds of the cybercrime.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

