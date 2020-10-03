EFCC arrests alleged cybercriminal, his pastor for alleged N12.7m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two persons for alleged N12.7million fraud in Ile Ife, Osun State.

The duo —Adebayo Olawale and his pastor, Gbenga Adesoju —were arrested by the commission’s operatives for allegedly defrauding one Umar Hayatu of Lafiya Quarters in Dukku local government area of Gombe State of N12.7million.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspects were apprehended in Ile Ife following a petition written by relatives of the victim and sent to the commission on Thursday.

According to him, Olawale and Adesoju conspired and defrauded their victim via social media platforms and phone calls, claiming that he won a car, some expensive phones and offer of employment into a juicy position.

Uwujaren said: “Adebayo, the prime suspect, contacted the victim several times, using fake Facebook account names – Williams Angellina and Omolola Adebayo and deceived the victim into believing that his parents have a company abroad and will make him (victim) the Nigerian Manager of the Company in Lagos.

“The suspect further sent the victim various fake pictures of houses and cars that would be given to him as fringe benefits as soon as the company commences operation.

“He also promised him $30,000 and expensive gifts such as iPhone and jewellery.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the sum of N12, 798, 387.00 was traced to the suspect’s account in a new generation bank.”

The EFCC spokesman disclosed that Adesoju, the suspect’s alleged accomplice, received a BMW car, a plot of land, and various sums of money for his spiritual intervention.

