EFCC arrests alleged human organs trafficker | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it has arrested a suspected human organs trafficker.

In a statement, on Thursday, Wilson Uwujaren, head of media and publicity of the Commission, stated that the suspect, Ukaeje John Emeka, is the alleged leader of a syndicate which sells human organs to ailing persons and buys from those willing to sell.

The suspected syndicate leader, who is also known as Dr Phil, was arrested in April, for allegedly impersonating medical doctors to buy human organs like kidneys.

The statement reads: “Preliminary investigations by the EFCC showed that the suspect is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys, for sale and purchase.”

Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.

“Items recovered from the suspect include one Nigerian passport; one Republic of Cote D’Ivoire passport, nine ATM cards; one black-coloured HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone; one-gold coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash-coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car,” the statement added.

