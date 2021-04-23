EFCC arrests Bitcoin vendor, four others for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Bitcoin trader over his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said the Bitcoin vendor was arrested alongside four others in two locations at Elebu area of Ibadan.

He said the suspects who were between the ages of 21 and 37 years were arrested after the commission received intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Uwujaren said items recovered from the suspects included two cars, laptops, phones and some documents.

“They (suspects) would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was completed,” the EFCC spokesman said.

