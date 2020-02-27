EFCC arrests blogger over ‘fake’ report on cell, detainees

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Wednesday arrested a blogger identified as Dikeocha Chukwuebuka for allegedly misrepresenting the Commission’s cell in a publication.

Chukwuebuka had published a picture of a crowded open cell in his Twitter handle @TheRealDayne, claiming that the facility belonged to the Port Harcourt office of the EFCC.

The Zonal Head of the EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr. Usman Imam, who paraded the blogger on Thursday, said he was arrested at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday inside a new generation bank in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Chukwuebuka’s arrest was a fulfillment of a promise he had made to track and apprehend the author of the malicious tweet.

The EFCC official said the tweet was a “most embarrassing moment for the Commission because the report “represented the very opposite of what the EFCC stands for, as far as care of detainees is concerned.”

He said: “I want to assure the suspect and indeed the media, that the Commission would follow through this investigation and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.”

He warned social media influencers to be circumspect in using unverified information in order to save the society from the ordeal of fake news.

