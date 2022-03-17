Connect with us

EFCC arrests Church founder on FBI’s watch list for alleged fraud

2 hours ago

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, who is on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States for alleged criminal activities.

Anozie is the Founder of Praying City Church in Owerri, Imo State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested on March 10 following credible intelligence linking him to alleged conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.

He added that Anozie and four other suspects allegedly defrauded one F.F of $135,800 and another $47,000 in Illinois, US.

The other suspects are – Valentine Iro, Ekene Ekechukwu (alias Ogedi Power), Bright Azubuike (alias Bright Bauer Azubuike), and Ifeanyi Junior.

