Metro
EFCC arrests club owner, 21 other suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the owner of the popular De Rock Club in Ibadan, Oyo State and 21 others for alleged internet fraud.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the club owner who is simply identified as Sunday Adepoju, and other suspects were arrested at the facility located on the popular Ring Road in Ibadan during an intelligence-driven operation.
Also arrested were a couple Aladenusi Ayodeji and Aladenusi Sadiat.
Other suspects were – Ajuwon Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Stephen, Bolaji Quadri, Olajire Olamilekan, Ojo Kolapo, Kajero Sodiq, Kareem Abiodun, Bolaji Toheeb, Banjo Toyin, and Clement Adeseye.
Babalola Samuel, Opeyemi Omoyemi, Okesanya Matthew, Kareem Damilola, Aledegbe Qodir, Akindele Solomon, Adewopo John, Iyiola Ridwan and Olabosinde Adesola completed the list.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan
Uwujaren said: “One of the suspects, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State, runs Helpline Foundation and Special Service Global Trust Limited in Ibadan.
“The 36-year-old graduate was arrested with a 2020 model Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.
“The suspects were arrested after a series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
“Items recovered from them include five cars, laptops, mobile phones, and incriminating documents.
“They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.”
