EFCC arrests comedian, Pankeeroy for alleged internet fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Instagram comedian, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, aka Pankeeroy, for alleged internet fraud.

The commission disclosed this in a statement titled: “EFCC Arrests Instagram Comedian for Alleged Internet Fraud in Lagos,” on Thursday.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC have arrested an Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, A.K.A. Pankeeroy.”

