EFCC arrests company executive for alleged N128m fraud in Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
EFCC arrests company executive for alleged N128m fraud in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested 43-year-old company executive, Amos Olugbenga Olaniyan for alleged N128 million fraud in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Olaniyan, according to a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Friday by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, was arrested following a series of petitions by victims.
The petitioners alleged that the suspect through his company, DHIL Nigeria Limited popularly known as Crime Alert Security Network Investment, persuaded them to invest in a network scheme which offered monthly 30 percent returns on investment.
The statement read: “According to some of the victims, they were persuaded to invest after listening to the suspect’s weekly radio programme.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests fleeing Ponzi Scheme operator in Sokoto
“However, after investing their monies they neither received the promised interest nor get a refund of their capital since 2020.
“Exasperated, they petitioned the EFCC. The commission, in the course of investigation, discovered that the suspect operated a classic Ponzi scheme and had defrauded hundreds of people, some of whom reported orally to the commission. Indeed, petitions are still pouring into the commission on a daily basis from his alleged victims.
“Furthermore, it was discovered that DHIL Nigeria Limited, the vehicle used by Olaniyan to scam his victims, was not registered with the Central Bank of Nigeria as a financial institution.
“Five exotic cars, three landed properties and other incriminating documents were recovered from the suspect.
He will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”
