EFCC arrests convicted Senator Nwaoboshi in Lagos hospital, lawmaker begins jail term

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the convicted senator representing Delta North District, Peter Nwaoboshi, in a hospital in Lagos.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, sentenced the lawmaker to seven years in prison for money laundering to the tune of N805 million in July last year.

The commission arraigned Nwaoboshi alongside two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited on a two-count charge of money laundering and fraud on April 25, 2018.

The lawmaker went underground after his conviction and later approached the Supreme Court to set the judgement.

However, the apex court dismissed the appeal as an abuse of the judicial process last month.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Head of Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said Nwaoboshi was intercepted by its operatives on February 6.

The statement read: “The Senator representing Delta North in the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, who has been on the run months after the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, convicted and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment for money laundering, is finally in prison custody.

“The lawmaker who was intercepted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at a Hospital in Lagos on Monday, February 6, was finally remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre today, February 8, 2023, to commence his prison term.”

