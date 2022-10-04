EFCC arrests DJ for impersonating Portable

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Disc Jockey, Famotemi Toluwani Timothy, for allegedly impersonating a hip-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka “Portable.”

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the Ekiti-based DJ was on September 29 for allegedly opening an Instagram account with the name “Zazu Omolalomi Portable” and claimed to be the artiste.

The statement read: “Investigations showed that the suspect met one of his victims, Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, on social media in Offa, Kwara State, introduced himself as Portable and bargained to perform at a club owned by the victim for N1million.

READ ALSO: Singer Portable tackles Oritsefemi, calls him ingrate

“The suspect requested the payment of 80 percent of the money before performing at the event and Adebayo paid the sum of N790,000 into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

“However, the self-styled artiste, ‘Portable’ did not show up at the event which was held on February 18, 2022, and eventually blocked all means of communication with the complainant.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now