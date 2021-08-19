EFCC arrests ex-Abia governor, Theodore Orji over alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji.

Orji, who was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, has been on the EFCC wanted list for alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.

He is currently being grilled alongside his son, Chinedu, at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

Chinedu, who showed up at the EFCC office after he was informed of his father’s arrest, is the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the ex-governor’s arrest to journalists in Abuja.

He, however, refused to speak further on the matter.

The commission had accused Orji of misappropriating N500 million released to the Abia State government as monthly security allowance during his tenure of the state from 2007 and 2015.

The EFCC also alleged that the ex-governor mismanaged N2billion Ecological Fund during the period.

