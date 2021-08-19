Politics
EFCC arrests ex-Abia governor, Theodore Orji over alleged corruption
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji.
Orji, who was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, has been on the EFCC wanted list for alleged misappropriation of public funds and money laundering.
He is currently being grilled alongside his son, Chinedu, at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.
Chinedu, who showed up at the EFCC office after he was informed of his father’s arrest, is the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.
READ ALSO: NASS REPUBLIC: Is Senator Orji Kalu for real? Two other stories, and a quote to remember
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the ex-governor’s arrest to journalists in Abuja.
He, however, refused to speak further on the matter.
The commission had accused Orji of misappropriating N500 million released to the Abia State government as monthly security allowance during his tenure of the state from 2007 and 2015.
The EFCC also alleged that the ex-governor mismanaged N2billion Ecological Fund during the period.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...