EFCC arrests ex-convict, 19 other suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspects, including an ex-convict, for alleged cybercrime crimes in Kwara State.

The commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, identified the ex-convict as Raji Babatunde.

He added that Babatunde was convicted for similar offences in the past.

The suspects, according to him, were arrested at Egbejila, Airport Road, and Offa Garage Area of the Kwara State capital through credible intelligence.

Other suspects are – Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Mofe Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Victor, Oluwafemi Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Roland, and Martinson Adegboyega.

The rest are – Kolawole Temidayo, Orimadegun Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

Uwujaren said: “Exotic cars, laptops, and different brands of phones were recovered from the suspects.

“They will be arraigned in court at the end of investigations.”

