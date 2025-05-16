EFCC arrests ex-Kaduna govt contractor for alleged N30bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Formal Act Legacy Limited, Bashir Bello Ibrahim, for an alleged N30 billion fraud.

Ibrahim, who was a former contractor to the Kaduna State government, was accused of defrauding many people through award of fictitious contracts.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, the commission said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate after receiving 251 petitions from individuals accusing him of impersonation and large-scale fraud.

The statement read; “Although his previous contract with the Kaduna State government was terminated in October 2023, Ibrahim allegedly continued to parade himself as a consultant for all 23 local government areas in the state and for the United Charity Foundation, falsely claiming affiliations with the Sustainable Development Goals Office.

“He falsely claimed to have a 2020 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kaduna State Government to source intervention grants from global donor agencies to fund LGA projects.

“Investigations, however, revealed that the MoU was revoked by the state government due to non-performance and breach of terms. Despite this, Ibrahim allegedly proceeded to award fake contracts, convincing victims—mostly contractors—to supply construction materials, hospital equipment, drugs, and other health-related products, which he claimed were for LG projects.

“After taking delivery of the supplies, he warehoused them without informing the LGAs, failed to pay the contractors, and went as far as selling some of the items.

“Items recovered during the operation include Toyota Hilux vans, ambulances, buses, dispatch motorcycles, generators, and a large cache of drugs and medical equipment.

“Many of the medicines, which include syrups, tablets, capsules, and consumables such as gloves and syringes, were found stored in poor conditions.

“The EFCC is collaborating with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to inspect and analyse the seized medical items.

“The Investigation and Enforcement Officer of the Federal Task Force, NAFDAC, Umar Ahmad Suleiman, noted that some of the recovered drugs were counterfeit or had expired, while others were produced by unregistered manufacturers.”

