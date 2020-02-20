EFCC arrests ex-Kogi governor’s son over alleged diversion of NFF funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested Muhammed Audu, a son of the former Governor of Kogi State, late Abubakar Audu, for allegedly diverting billions of naira.

The EFCC said in a statement issued by its Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, former governor’s son was arrested for allegedly diverting funds donated to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for his personal use.

According to the Commission, investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies – Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports – to divert the funds.

The statement read: “The EFCC operatives have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for his alleged involvement in fraud.

“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, for allegedly diverting several millions of United States Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation to his personal use.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.

“The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions